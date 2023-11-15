Domi Aegerter's rookie season: shock and pain

As a two-time Supersport World Champion, Dominique Aegerter's rookie season in the Superbike World Championship was not an easy one. The Yamaha rider talks about the mental difficulties in his first year and his goals for 2024.

The switch to the paddock of the production-based world championship took Dominique Aegerter's career to a higher level. In 2021 and 2022, the Swiss rider won the Supersport category with the Ten Kate Yamaha team. With 27 victories, Aegerter ranks second in the all-time leaderboard, only five-time world champion Kenan Sofuoglu (43) won more races - but the Turk also had 126 starts, Aegerter only 44!

The 33-year-old deservedly received a works contract from Yamaha for the 2023 Superbike World Championship in the GRT Junior Team. Finishing eighth in the World Championship with two podium finishes, the rider from Rohrbach lived up to expectations in sporting terms. However, it was not an easy rookie season for Aegerter.

"When you've won almost everything for two years and suddenly sometimes don't even finish in the points, it's not easy to digest. It becomes even more difficult when you then get on the bike with problems or pain due to an injury. When the news came that Mirko Giansanti had passed away, it was a shock for the whole team," admitted the Yamaha rider. "Sometimes we were also unlucky. Several times I was pulled out of the race by a technical problem or by another rider. It was ups and downs. We started the season well and finished it strongly - we'll take the positives into the winter break."

Aegerter will continue to contest the Superbike World Championship with the GRT team next year, with Australian Remy Gardner remaining his team-mate.

"After finishing on the podium twice in the finale, expectations are naturally higher for 2024," emphasised the Yamaha rider. "However, the Superbike World Championship is extremely competitive. With the support from Yamaha, we know that we can be competitive - but all the riders want to win. It will certainly be tough and hard battles, but I hope that I can take my first win and regularly compete for the podium. If I could finish the season in the top six, I would be happy."