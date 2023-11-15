Tarran Mackenzie (28) hopes for new Honda Fireblade

After a year in the Supersport World Championship, Tarran Mackenzie is moving up to the Superbike category with the Honda team Petronas MIE. The Englishman hopes that he will not have to experience another hopelessly inferior season.

The 2023 Supersport season was tough for Tarran Mackenzie. Although the 28-year-old won the second race in Most on the Honda, this was due to the treacherous conditions. Otherwise, the CBR600RR was hopelessly inferior - in 18 of 20 finishes, he did not make it into the top 13.

Mackenzie's contract with Petronas Honda had guaranteed him a possible promotion to the Superbike World Championship. This option was taken up by the Englishman, who was confirmed for 2023 by team boss Midori Moriwaki at the beginning of November.

"Taking part in the Suzuka 8h confirmed to me that I wanted to ride a superbike again - I enjoyed it more than the supersport bike," Mackenzie explained to Bikesportnews. "With the results not really materialising, it was nice to have that option up our sleeve and not have to worry about what else was going to happen."

Mackenzie will have been relieved to know that a new model of the CBR1000RR-R will be launched in 2024, as his predecessors on the Petronas Honda, Hafizh Syahrin and Eric Granado, were literally sunk.

"It will definitely be difficult. Next year will probably be one of the most competitive seasons ever. There are a lot of strong riders on competitive bikes, so hopefully Honda can bring something that makes a difference," mused the son of former 500cc rider Niall Mackenzie. "I'm very motivated for my first season as a permanent Superbike rider. So I want to do my best and will work hard over the winter to start the season in the best possible shape. Then hopefully the rest will take care of itself."