Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) praises new weight rule

The weight rule adopted for the 2024 Superbike World Championship has many critics. Ducati privateer Danilo Petrucci is one of the few heavyweight riders to speak out in favour of the new regulations.

The Superbike Commission, consisting of representatives from Dorna, the FIM and the manufacturers, has drawn up various changes to the regulations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The proposals have already been approved by the Permanent Bureau and are therefore considered finalised.

The core of the changes is the introduction of weight equalisation for particularly light riders. The average weight of a rider, including protective equipment, has been defined as 80kg. Lighter riders will have 50 per cent of the difference added to their motorbike as additional weight.

Of course, not all riders were enthusiastic. Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), who will probably have to add around 7 kg, spoke of a safety problem. For heavier riders like Scott Redding (BMW), the new rule still favours the lighter riders too much, especially as the introduction of the weight rule at least partially abolishes balancing via the maximum revs.

Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci, on the other hand, is relaxed. The powerfully built Italian is one of the heaviest riders in the 2024 Superbike World Championship field.

"My feeling is that a good job has been done with the new rules. They are trying to help everyone and bring them up to the same level," said Petrucci. "They are small steps in the right direction. I assume that with the team change of some riders and the new rules, podium places will become even more difficult. There will probably be up to ten riders fighting for the podium."