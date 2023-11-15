Who caused the most scrap in the 2023 SBK World Championship

Crashes are part of the occupational hazard of motorbike racing. When looking at the crash statistics of the 2023 Superbike series, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta) and Ruben Bijman (Kawasaki) stand out from the rest.

There were 523 crashes in this year's production-based World Championship. Of these, 172 (previous year 217) were caused by Superbike World Championship riders, 220 (previous year 120) by Supersport Next Generation riders and 131 (previous year 143) by young riders in the Supersport World Championship 300. Taking into account the number of races and time spent on the race track, the top category is more stable.

However, this does not necessarily apply to Alex Lowes, who was the most frequent offender with 15 slips. The Kawasaki rider alone was responsible for 8.5 per cent of all crashes last season. If you add Iker Lecuona (Honda/13) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Yamaha/11), the three riders with the most crashes account for 22.5 per cent of all Superbike crashes.



In comparison, the German-speaking participants: Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) slipped seven times, Philipp Öttl (Ducati) only five times.

In the Supersport World Championship, it is Bahattin Sofuoglu who leads the statistics with 15 crashes. The MV Agusta rider was neck-and-neck with Glenn van Straalen (Yamaha), who slipped 14 times. Here too, the German-speaking riders were in the lower midfield: Max Kofler crashed six times, Marcel Schrötter (MV Agusta) only four times.

The Supersport 300 only took place at eight of the twelve meetings of the season, which makes Ruben Bijman's twelve crashes all the more impressive. He is followed by another Dutchman, Loris Veneman (10 crashes). Lennox Lehmann and Dirk Geiger (both KTM) kept a low profile with 5 and 4 crashes respectively.