Alvaro Bautista (Ducati): "Then you are lost"

During the Superbike test in Jerez on 1st November, Alvaro Bautista hit his head after a highsider, but was not in any pain as a result and was therefore not worried about his MotoGP wildcard entry in Sepang.

However, in Malaysia it turned out that the Spaniard had no strength on the left side of his body, probably caused by a pinched nerve in his neck or shoulder. Bautista rode behind for three days and was angry with himself afterwards because he didn't want to admit the problem straight away.



Nevertheless, the MotoGP weekend was an interesting experience for the two-time Superbike World Champion after a five-year break in the premier class, which showed him the developments in the two racing series.



Alvaro already realised during the tests in the preparation phase that his Superbike riding style does not work with the prototype machine. "I can't use the rear tyre the way I do on the Superbike," explained the soon-to-be 39-year-old. "The MotoGP bike can't be steered so much via the rear tyre because otherwise the traction is lost. You can't make up for that afterwards and therefore lose a lot. On the MotoGP bike, you have to be very careful how much you let the rear wheel slip. The power delivery is also completely different: the engine has more power at the bottom end, so you have to be even gentler with the throttle. When I used to ride MotoGP, there was a big difference between the factory bikes and the others, today the bikes are much closer together. The level of the riders is always high, this is a world championship."



During the winter tests, the Superbike riders regularly surprise with times that are close to MotoGP level over a flying lap, especially in Jerez. This is mainly due to the standard tyres from Pirelli, which, unlike the MotoGP tyres from Michelin, work in a very wide temperature window.



How would a MotoGP bike feel on Pirelli tyres? "That would definitely be interesting," smiled Bautista. "It would be fine for three or four laps, then there would be nothing left of the tyre. The front tyre would be too soft for the MotoGP bike, it's not stiff enough. But the rear tyre could be a good idea, I would like to try it. The good thing about the Pirelli is that you can let the rear wheel spin a bit and still have traction. You can't do that with the Michelin, then you're lost."