Dovizioso: "Rinaldi's problem with Ducati was Bautista"

Rarely has the composition of the teams changed as massively as for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. The switch to Motocorsa Ducati will be good for Michael Rinaldi, says his mate Andrea Dovizioso.

Looking at the field of participants for the 2024 Superbike World Championship will be unusual. Jonathan Rea has switched to Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu to BMW, former privateer Axel Bassani to the Kawasaki works team and former Ducati works rider Michael Rinaldi to the Motocorsa customer team. Superbike rookies such as Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati) as well as Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin (both Petronas Honda) will also be joining the team.

Of the riders mentioned above, Michael Rinaldi will see the fewest changes. The Italian will continue to ride his familiar Ducati V4R, which will be almost identical to the factory bikes. He will also continue to be supported by Aruba boss Stefano Cecconi. At Motocorsa, it could prove to be an advantage for the sensitive Rinaldi that he is no longer as much in the spotlight as he was previously in the works team.

Andrea Dovizioso, who is good friends with the five-time Superbike winner, is of the same opinion. During training together, Rinaldi learnt a lot from the former MotoGP rider. "Rinaldi's problem was Álvaro - he was so strong," said Dovizioso. "I know Michael and I also know what it means to be in a factory team. Every privateer believes that he has the opportunity to win races with a factory team. That's true on the one hand, but it's not the whole truth. Michael has recognised that."

Many observers believe that Rinaldi, with his long experience, will be more consistent next year. "I think he has a realistic chance of staying at the top next year because he will be in the same situation as on the factory bike, or a similar one," Dovizioso is also convinced. "So if he takes a relaxed approach to the season, which is certainly not easy, he can be in the top five in every race."