Andrea Iannone (Ducati) piles deep: "Just a test"

During his first test with Go Eleven Ducati, Andrea Iannone proved that the four-year break has not affected his speed. What the former MotoGP rider expects from the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Andrea Iannone's return after four years (withdrawal of his FIM licence for doping) was already a sensation. However, his first appearance in the Superbike World Championship at the Jerez test with the Ducati V4R was even more spectacular. The Italian Iannone lost just 0.9 seconds on Remy Gardner's (Yamaha) best test time, which nobody had really expected after such a long absence.

"Neither did I - I was completely surprised," said Iannone during his inaugural visit to the paddock show at the EICMA motorbike show. "However, it was just a test and it doesn't mean that I will reach the same position in the first race. But we will improve and will certainly be competitive from a certain point onwards. But you must never forget how high-calibre the series is, just to name Álvaro, Toprak and Jonathan. We will and must improve step by step."

The former MotoGP rider (he took 1 win and 11 podiums in 118 races) is facing a lot of new things in the Superbike World Championship at the age of 34. Three races in one weekend, unknown opponents and even race tracks like Magny-Cours will be something he will have to learn.

"Without a doubt, the season will be a big challenge. Everything is new for me, even starting with the bike and the tyres. But as a team, we are taking on the challenge," emphasised Iannone. "Wins are unrealistic for now, but of course I will do everything I can to achieve them. Our motivation is huge, we want to be right at the front. But it's one thing to dream about it and achieve it."