GRT Yamaha: Harmony between Aegerter and Gardner

With Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner, the Yamaha Giansanti Racing team was well positioned and successful in the 2023 Superbike World Championship. There is a pleasant working atmosphere between the two rookies.

Starting the season with two rookies was a manageable risk for Giansanti Racing this year. As a two-time world champion, Dominique Aegerter brought a lot of experience from the Supersport World Championship, while Remy Gardner brought knowledge from MotoGP and winning the Moto2 World Championship.

Another positive aspect: between 2016 and 2020, both were at home in the GP paddock and knew each other.

"I get on well with Remy, we are friends," said the Swiss rider, describing his relationship with his team-mate. "We share all the information. He works on one side of the garage, I work on the other. But if I want to know something about the tyres, gear ratios or the track, we talk openly with each other. I'm happy to have a fast team-mate like him. We push each other and hopefully we'll make it onto the podium together at some point."

Not much was missing at the 2023 Superbike World Championship season finale in Jerez: Aegerter finished second and third on the podium in the Superpole race and the second race, with Gardner not far behind in sixth and fourth. It was the Yamaha Junior Team's best weekend of the past year.

GRT Yamaha will line up again with Aegerter and Gardner in 2024.