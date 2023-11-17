Andrea Dovizioso: "Rea, Razgatlioglu had to do it"

Although Andrea Dovizioso has never ridden in the Superbike World Championship himself, the Italian is an expert on the scene. What the MotoGP legend thinks of the spectacular manufacturer changes by Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Andrea Dovizioso has been a training partner and friend of superbike rider Michael Rinaldi for many years. After three years with Aruba.it Ducati, he is moving to the Motocorsa customer team; the long-serving MotoGP rider can also sometimes be found at race weekends.

Of course, the Italian also knows the stars of the Superbike scene. Starting with his former MotoGP colleague Álvaro Bautista, now two-time Superbike World Champion, but also Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea.

"I've never raced against Toprak, but I think he's very talented. I like him as a person. I don't know much about him, but I've spoken to him and he seems like a nice person. I think that in two years Toprak can change the situation and become competitive with BMW," said Dovizioso during his visit to the EICMA. "At the same time, I would like Rea to do well on the Yamaha. I'm not sure how meaningful the Jerez test will be, because all the Yamaha's did well on the race weekend. I don't know if the bike works particularly well on this track. He needs to try the bike on another track to understand the true potential of the Yamaha. They will have to work a bit more to really improve and challenge Ducati."

For the 37-year-old, Jonathan Rea's switch to Yamaha and Razgatlioglu's switch to BMW were absolutely necessary.

"They had to do it! The feeling was no longer there for Rea at Kawasaki. I don't know how competitive the bike is, but the feeling was not as good as it used to be when Rea could fight for the championship, so he needed a change," explained Dovi. "For Toprak the situation with Yamaha was comfortable, but he needed a change because he needed a bit more support. Whether BMW will be good enough to really fight for the championship, I don't know. But they have a good organisation to push. The future will show whether it works. The change was good for everyone."