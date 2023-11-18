Superbike tests in Jerez: Debut of the new Honda

Superbike teams from Yamaha, Kawasaki and Honda will be testing in Jerez next week, albeit on different days. The roll-out of the new Fireblade is eagerly awaited.

The Circuito de Jerez in the south of Spain will be testing again from Monday to Thursday next week, but many of the 2024 World Superbike Championship teams will not be present and will not be at the circuit at the same time.

The Yamaha works team Pata Prometeon (Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli) will kick things off on Monday and Tuesday at the MotoGP test. Honda will only send its test rider Tetsuta Nagashima onto the track on these two days.

Kawasaki (Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani) have booked the circuit on Wednesday and Thursday. Honda will use this testing opportunity with the official HRC team (Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge) and the Petronas team (Tarran Mackenzie, Adam Norrodin) will also have their rookies testing, albeit on the old CBR1000-RR-R.

In addition to the second appearance of record world champion Jonathan Rea with Yamaha, the roll-out of the new Honda CBR1000RR-R will be the most interesting aspect of the four days of testing. Instead of a gentle revision, Honda has developed a more or less completely new motorbike.

The promo pictures of the 2024 Fireblade were taken in Jerez, so the factory riders will not be able to start the test completely unprepared. It should be assumed that the motorbike giant from Japan has incorporated the findings of the past three years into the development and eliminated many of the previous weak points.

The weather seems to mean well: Pleasant temperatures of around 20 degrees and sunshine are forecast for the next few days. However, the nights are cold, so the drivers will probably only start testing in the late afternoon.