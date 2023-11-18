What Andrea Dovizioso expects from Andrea Iannone

While Andrea Iannone prepares for his rookie season in the 2024 Superbike World Championship with a production Ducati, fans and former companions like Andrea Dovizioso are wondering how the doping offender will fare.

As a former MotoGP rider, Andrea Iannone is the most prominent newcomer to the 2024 Superbike World Championship. But the Italian is returning to active racing after a four-year doping ban and nobody could estimate how fast the 34-year-old still is - not even the Go Eleven Ducati team at the time when it signed the Italian instead of Philipp Öttl.

The Jerez test on 31 October and 1 November gave a first impression of what Iannone would be capable of. With a gap of 0.9 seconds, the Superbike rookie set a very appealing lap time that impressed even the sceptics.

Andrea Dovizioso, a former companion of Iannone, is still not completely convinced. The Italian, who retired after MotoGP 2022, is keeping a close eye on his compatriot's efforts to return.

"I think he will be good for the championship. Everyone knows his talent, so I wouldn't be surprised if he's very fast," said Dovi. "But it will be difficult to consistently stay at the top and be at the front. The level [in the World Superbike Championship] is high and I don't know how difficult it is to come back after four years. I'm curious to see how he does."

Incidentally, Iannone is approaching his entry into the Superbike World Championship with great determination and has been spotted several times on a private Ducati at various tracks during track days.