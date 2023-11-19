Superbike World Championship 2024: Invasion of the MotoGP riders
The 2024 Superbike World Championship grid has been finalised. 23 riders in 16 teams will be on the starting grid next year. With Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes (both Ducati), two former MotoGP riders will make their debut in the top category of the production-based world championship. If you take a closer look at the riders for the coming season, you will notice even more riders with a MotoGP past - there are eight!
Led by two-time Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Iker Lecuona (Honda), Scott Redding (BMW), Remy Gardner (Yamaha) and Tito Rabat (Kawasaki) have also spent at least one season in the premier class. However, only Petrucci and Iannone are MotoGP winners.
Lowes, Iannone, Lecuona, Gardner, Redding and Rabat also have at least one Moto2 season under their belts. They will be joined by the two German-speaking riders Dominique Aegerter and Philipp Öttl (both Yamaha) as well as Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), Xavi Vierge (Honda) and Isaac Vinales (Kawasaki).
In total, we therefore see 14 riders (which equates to 61 per cent) with experience from the current GP categories. In the Superbike paddock, Álvaro Bautista (2x SBK), Dominique Aegerter (2x SSP), Andrea Locatelli (1x SSP), Nicolò Bulega (1x SSP) and Sam Lowes (1x SSP) have won World Championship titles.
|SBK riders with at least one MotoGP season:
|Riders
|Races
|World Championship titles
|Victories
|Podium finishes
|Danilo Petrucci
|171
|0
|1
|10
|Álvaro Bautista
|159
|0
|0
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|118
|0
|1
|11
|Scott Redding
|90
|0
|0
|2
|Tito Rabat
|79
|0
|0
|0
|Iker Lecuona
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Remy Gardner
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Lowes
|18
|0
|0
|0
|SBK rider with at least one Moto2 season:
|Rider
|Races
|World Championship titles
|Victories
|Podium finishes
|Dominique Aegerter
|168
|0
|1
|7
|Sam Lowes
|152
|0
|10
|26
|Xavier Vierge
|110
|0
|0
|0
|Remy Gardner
|93
|1
|6
|17
|Tito Rabat
|83
|1
|13
|33
|Scott Redding
|66
|0
|3
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|55
|0
|0
|0
|Iker Lecuona
|55
|0
|0
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|51
|0
|8
|19
|Isaac Vinales
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Nicolo Bulega
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Philipp Öttl
|16
|0
|0
|0
Riders and teams of the 2024 World Superbike Championship:
Ducati:
Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)
Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)
Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)
Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)
Barni Spark : Danilo Petrucci (I)
Yamaha:
Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)
GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)
Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)
GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)
Honda:
HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)
Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)
BMW:
ROKiT Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)
Kawasaki:
KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)
Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)
Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)