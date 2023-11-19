Superbike World Championship 2024: Invasion of the MotoGP riders

Over a third of the participants in the 2024 Superbike World Championship have a history in MotoGP. If you include those with Moto2 experience, the figure is even over 60 per cent!

The 2024 Superbike World Championship grid has been finalised. 23 riders in 16 teams will be on the starting grid next year. With Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes (both Ducati), two former MotoGP riders will make their debut in the top category of the production-based world championship. If you take a closer look at the riders for the coming season, you will notice even more riders with a MotoGP past - there are eight!

Led by two-time Superbike World Champion Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Iker Lecuona (Honda), Scott Redding (BMW), Remy Gardner (Yamaha) and Tito Rabat (Kawasaki) have also spent at least one season in the premier class. However, only Petrucci and Iannone are MotoGP winners.

Lowes, Iannone, Lecuona, Gardner, Redding and Rabat also have at least one Moto2 season under their belts. They will be joined by the two German-speaking riders Dominique Aegerter and Philipp Öttl (both Yamaha) as well as Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), Xavi Vierge (Honda) and Isaac Vinales (Kawasaki).

In total, we therefore see 14 riders (which equates to 61 per cent) with experience from the current GP categories. In the Superbike paddock, Álvaro Bautista (2x SBK), Dominique Aegerter (2x SSP), Andrea Locatelli (1x SSP), Nicolò Bulega (1x SSP) and Sam Lowes (1x SSP) have won World Championship titles.

SBK riders with at least one MotoGP season: Riders Races World Championship titles Victories Podium finishes Danilo Petrucci 171 0 1 10 Álvaro Bautista 159 0 0 3 Andrea Iannone 118 0 1 11 Scott Redding 90 0 0 2 Tito Rabat 79 0 0 0 Iker Lecuona 36 0 0 0 Remy Gardner 20 0 0 0 Sam Lowes 18 0 0 0 SBK rider with at least one Moto2 season: Rider Races World Championship titles Victories Podium finishes Dominique Aegerter 168 0 1 7 Sam Lowes 152 0 10 26 Xavier Vierge 110 0 0 0 Remy Gardner 93 1 6 17 Tito Rabat 83 1 13 33 Scott Redding 66 0 3 14 Andrea Locatelli 55 0 0 0 Iker Lecuona 55 0 0 2 Andrea Iannone 51 0 8 19 Isaac Vinales 50 0 0 0 Nicolo Bulega 49 0 0 0 Philipp Öttl 16 0 0 0

Riders and teams of the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven: Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark : Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)

GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

ROKiT Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)