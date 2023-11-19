Balaton Park: SBK returns to Hungary after 34 years

SPEEDWEEK.com first reported on Balaton Park as a new race track on the 2024 Superbike World Championship calendar in mid-September. The circuit, which opened in May, can accommodate up to 120,000 spectators.

With the publication of the SBK calendar on 26th October, the FIM confirmed the Balaton Park Circuit in Hungary as the new venue for the production-based World Championship; the meeting is scheduled for 23rd to 25th August - enough time to obtain the outstanding homologation.

The track has been planned for Grade A and could therefore also host MotoGP races. The Superbike World Championship is content with a Grade B homologation. Car races have already taken place there. The race track is only an hour's drive from Budapest and is an interesting alternative for fans from Austria in particular. Its proximity to Lake Balaton makes it an ideal destination for a short holiday.

The Balaton Park Circuit has a length of 4.115 kilometres and is driven in an anti-clockwise direction. The layout is varied and has six right-hand bends and ten left-hand bends and is up to 15 metres wide. There are 48 pits, a permanent grandstand for 10,000 spectators and the possibility of building temporary ones for up to 120,000 spectators. A hotel is currently under construction, otherwise the infrastructure has been completed.

Hungarian Superbike fans had to wait a long time for the return of the production-based world championship. Between 1988 and 1990, the Hungaroring was the venue, after which Brno in the Czech Republic was the closest race track. Four of the six races at the Hungaroring were won by Fred Merkel on Honda, one each by Adrian Morillas for Kawasaki and Raymond Roche for Ducati.