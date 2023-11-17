Yamaha test rider Niccolò Canepa on Rea and Toprak

Niccolò Canepa has proven to be a valuable employee for Yamaha. After his own Superbike career, the Italian joined the Japanese manufacturer as a test rider in 2016, was part of the winning team in the Endurance World Championship in 2016 and 2023, stands in as a substitute rider in various series and acts as a riding coach for the Yamaha riders in the Superbike World Championship. A jack of all trades.

The 35-year-old witnessed Jonathan Rea's debut on the R1 at the Jerez test on 31 October/1 November and told our colleagues from GPOne all about it.

"It was strange that Johnny started with Toprak's settings, although their riding styles are completely different - Toprak brakes very hard, Johnny is more effective in fast corners," said Canepa. "Johnny's smile after his first run was a great relief for everyone in the team. With him, we have a six-time world champion who is taking over Toprak's difficult legacy. There was a certain amount of pressure with his arrival, but it was a great satisfaction that he was able to set fast times straight away."

Rea gradually adapted the set-up to his needs over the two days of testing.

"With Toprak, we had an extreme set-up on the R1. He went in one direction, all the other Yamaha riders in another," Canepa continued. "Johnny, on the other hand, feels very natural on the bike. His settings are getting closer to those of the other riders. Our work programme continues and we will test a few innovations at the end of November."