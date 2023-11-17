Superbike World Championship 2024: Where to watch it on TV & stream

The Austrian private broadcaster ServusTV will cease broadcasting in Germany at the end of 2023, which will also have an impact on Superbike World Championship broadcasts.

For years, motorsport fans in Germany and Austria were able to follow the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships live, free of charge and in HD on the private broadcaster ServusTV. But at the end of the year, the broadcaster, which belongs to Red Bull Media House, is withdrawing from Germany.

After a long back and forth, promoter Dorna Sports and Sky Deutschland have concluded a long-term contract regarding the MotoGP live TV rights, which apply to Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Bitter news for fans: Sky is only available on pay TV.

In Austria, the races will continue to be shown free of charge on ServusTV, in Switzerland on SRF. A well-known free TV partner may also be found in Germany to show the races - but only as a summary and with a time delay on Mondays.

Fans in Germany have various options for watching the 2024 Superbike World Championship live.

Eurosport, a sports channel belonging to Discovery, has a contract with Dorna until the end of 2025. Eurosport will broadcast the Superbike World Championship and its support classes in 32 countries, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on a non-exclusive basis.

While Eurosport 1 can be received free of charge via cable, satellite and stream, Eurosport 2 is only available on pay TV and is included in packages from Discovery+, DAZN, Sky or Joyn.

Dorna itself provides the most comprehensive coverage via its own website worldsbk.com with the Videopass stream; IPTV providers are also an option.

In addition to Eurosport 1, where the races are only partially broadcast, SBK will only be available free of charge in Germany on the ServusTV stream. All you need to do is install the ServusTV on app on your TV, just like customers do with Netflix, Amazon or Disney.

Of course, all streams can also be watched via the browser on a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.