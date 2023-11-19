Philipp Öttl: "I rode with everyone except Bautista"

German rider Philipp Öttl has beaten every opponent in the 2023 Superbike World Championship at least once, with the exception of champion Alvaro Bautista. But he also knows: "If everything isn't 100 per cent right, then you're left behind."

The Ducati Panigale V4R is currently regarded as the best motorbike in the Superbike World Championship, and the manufacturer from Bologna has actually won 28 of the 36 races this year: Alvaro Bautista triumphed 27 times, and his Aruba team-mate Michael Rinaldi once.

While Bautista became Superbike champion for the second time, the other Ducati riders Michael Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci and Philipp Öttl finished the world championship in 5th, 6th, 7th and 15th place respectively.

Nobody doubts how good the Ducati is. But it is only almost unbeatable when Bautista is on it. "Because Alvaro is so damn light, he accelerates well," explained Philipp Öttl, who is not exactly a heavyweight himself. "My top speed was better at the beginning of the year, but then they took 500 rpm away from us, which wasn't so easy. We couldn't just ride past everyone like that. At the same time, you only have to look at how Bautista overtook Rinaldi in Misano, who didn't have a worse bike. That was already rider-specific. The Ducati is a good bike, but you have to take Alvaro out of the equation."

Öttl, who has ridden for the Go-Eleven squad for the past two seasons, had a strong final third of the season and finished in the top 10 eleven times in the last twelve races. Although it was already too late to secure a place in a Ducati team for 2024, the Bavarian made a big impression and was signed by Yamaha team GMT94.

"I rode with everyone this year apart from Bautista," reflected Öttl. " I overtook Toprak and Rea in the race on Phillip Island, the factory bikes all go well. The BMW was also really fast. In Jerez I was within striking distance on the brakes, but I couldn't catch them on the straights. It wasn't as easy for the other Ducati riders as it looked on TV for Alvaro."

"On a weekend where you're struggling, you can sometimes fall out of the points," the 27-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com, describing the current power density. "And then things go well for you and you finish on the podium. If everything doesn't go 100 per cent, then you're left behind. That was also often the case with BMW. Sometimes you thought they had got their act together, and then there was a weekend when they struggled. Petrucci is a two-time MotoGP winner and had to fight with me for fifth place in Jerez - everyone in the points is a top rider."