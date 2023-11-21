Danilo Petrucci: Bautista is a super champion

Alvaro Bautista has been racing in the Superbike World Championship since 2019, with 169 races to date. During this time, the 39-year-old has conquered 59 victories, 89 podiums, 10 pole positions and set the fastest race lap 52 times. He will also never forget becoming world champion in 2022 and 2023. If we exclude his two unsuccessful years in 2020 and 2021 with the then new Honda works team, for which he rode 61 races, his record is even more impressive.

This year, Bautista stood on the podium 31 times in 36 races, 27 times as the winner. The other Ducati riders Michael Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Danilo Petrucci and Philipp Öttl, who finished the World Championship in 5th, 6th, 7th and 15th place overall, could only marvel. Although they had almost the same or identical material, they were nowhere near the performance of the lightweight Bautista.

"After winning two titles, it's hard to say that he's not a super champion," said Petrucci in praise of Bautista, who is almost six years older. "His successes are a mix of everything: Firstly, he is a very talented rider. I've already raced against him in MotoGP, but the differences weren't as noticeable there because the tyre constructions are so hard. When I was fast in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Dani Pedrosa and he had to stop because the tyres were too stiff for them. On top of that, the fairings in MotoGP are bigger and the engine power is much higher. So against him, I was always on a bike that had significantly more power than the one I have now."

"In the Superbike World Championship, the Pirelli tyres have excellent performance, but you have to be very gentle with them," added the Italian. "If, like me, you weigh 30 kilograms more than Alvaro, you can't be so gentle with them. What's more, the fairing is standard and very small for me. And we all use the maximum amount of power that our Panigale has to offer. So I don't have any extra power in the back, as was the case in the past at the exit of corners. You can see all these differences. At the same time, Alvaro made a difference compared to everyone else because he won almost all the races. He can use the bike differently than we do. He can get everything out of the package and provides the perfect mix. There hasn't been such dominance since Johnny Rea - which feels like ages ago."