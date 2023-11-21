Alvaro Bautista (39): Were cervical nerves damaged?

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) had to endure unqualified comments after his unsuccessful MotoGP outing in Malaysia. His injuries are not to be trifled with.

Alvaro Bautista's MotoGP wildcard entry in Malaysia went down incomprehensibly for many. He finished penultimate in Friday's practice session, qualifying and the sprint race on Saturday. In the Grand Prix, he again finished second last, 53.5 seconds behind winner Enea Bastianini.

It was only after the races that the now 39-year-old presented an explanation. "I had a problem all weekend that I didn't want to accept," said Bautista. "In the Jerez test, I had a nasty crash on the superbike and crashed on my head after a highsider from a height of three metres. Later everything was okay, I wasn't in any pain. But already on Friday in Sepang I felt that I had no power on the left side. I tried to deal with it and worked with the physiotherapists, but it got worse and worse. I couldn't ride the way I wanted to."

Back from South-East Asia, the three-time world champion had a check-up in Madrid, where he underwent an MRI scan of his cervical spine. Dr Angel Villamor's diagnosis confirmed his fears: In the crash in Jerez, the discs between the C5, C6 and C7 vertebrae were displaced; medical experts speak of a disc protrusion. Further examinations and tests will be carried out over the next few days to assess possible damage caused by the compression of the cervical nerves. An operation is not planned for the time being.

Bautista has a winter break until the end of January, only then will the Ducati factory team resume the test programme in Jerez and Portimao, before heading to Australia in mid-February for another test and the season opener.