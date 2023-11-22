Second Yamaha test for Johnny Rea: 0.6 sec faster

Yamaha's MotoGP test team had rented the Circuito de Jerez on Monday and Tuesday, so no action photos were allowed to be taken.



HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima rode the new Honda Fireblade during the two days; on Wednesday and Thursday, the Japanese rider will be joined by the two factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for their debut on the new machine.

Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli was absent from the first winter test on 31st October and 1st November and only made his debut now - again without his new crew chief Tom O'Kane, who is still under contract in the GP paddock. Nevertheless, the Italian set the fastest lap of 1:38.447 minutes and was almost as fast as Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha) with his best time at the beginning of the month. Amazingly, the Italian was also faster than the two MotoGP test riders Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha) and Stefan Bradl (Honda).



Locatelli's new team-mate Jonathan Rea has already completed test days 3 and 4 this week and completed a further 173 laps on the R1, which is new to him. With a time of 1'38.592, the Northern Irishman was almost 6/10 of a second faster than in his first test. Given the high level of the times, it can be assumed that they were set with the super-soft SCQ rear tyre from Pirelli.



"The test was positive and I enjoyed riding my new R1," said Rea. "We had great conditions, especially on the first day - the temperature was warmer than expected, similar to the race, and we were able to get a lot of work done. I had three bikes to try different options on and lots of different parts. I don't think we ever managed to put everything together to get the perfect combination, but we still have plenty of time and we got through the most important testing tasks."



The six-time world champion continued: "It's normal that we can't use some parts, others will be very interesting for the future. I finished the test with a 20-lap race simulation, which was very positive. The more laps I do on the R1, the better I understand how the bike behaves in certain conditions and the more confidence I can build. I don't feel like I've found the limit yet. I still need to understand how to manage the last part of the braking phase. But I already feel competitive, so I'm taking it step by step. We did a lot of laps, around 766 kilometres."



The Honda and Kawasaki factory teams will be testing in Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday, then the winter break begins. The test programme continues in Jerez and Portimao at the end of January, before another test and the season opener in Australia at the end of February.