Jerez: First public test of the new Honda

The Honda and Kawasaki factory Superbike World Championship teams will be testing on Wednesday and Thursday in Jerez, southern Spain. While Honda has a new Fireblade, Kawasaki will be working on the details.

The first winter test on 31 October and 1 November at the Circuito de Jerez was attended by all the factory teams except Honda. On Monday and Tuesday, HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima rode the new Fireblade on the track in Andalusia in private, and today, Wednesday, the Japanese rider and the two factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge will face the competition for the first time.

The Yamaha factory team rode with Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea on Monday and Tuesday in Jerez, with the Italian setting the fastest time of 1:38.448 minutes, just 0.001 seconds slower than Remy Gardner (GRT Yamaha) on his fastest lap at the beginning of the month.

In addition to the Honda factory team, the Kawasaki factory squad (Axel Bassani, Alex Lowes, test rider Florian Marino), Petronas Honda with its two newcomers Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin as well as some riders from the British Championship and the MotoGP test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda), Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Jonas Folger (KTM) will also be testing on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the first winter test, Lowes and Bassani finished 0.763 and 2.898 seconds behind in 4th and 15th place respectively. Lowes had some new material to try out and for the Italian, his debut on the ZX-10RR was primarily about familiarisation.

"The plan for this Jerez test is to work on some parts for next year," explained Lowes. "Small changes in the rules allow us to explore ideas. We already tried them out a bit after the last race here. We plan to try more new things in terms of the suspension set-up, the engine and the electronics."

The biggest changes are that there will be a minimum weight for the racer in full kit for the first time in 2024, the tank capacity has also been reduced from 24 to 21 litres and E40 fuel must be used. In the engine, the crankshafts and balancer shafts can now be made 20 per cent lighter or heavier, which has an influence on the characteristics that should not be underestimated.

"The last test of 2023," said Kawasaki Team Manager Guim Roda. "We have to test many parts - not only for their introduction next season, but also with a view to development in order to gather information for the future. We need to find out how we can improve hundreds of small details to be one step ahead. Alex and Axel are the ones we have to work for to make the ZX-10RR a kind of extension of their bodies."