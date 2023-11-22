New Honda Fireblade: First pictures of the racing version

In 2019, Honda returned to the Superbike World Championship on the factory side after an 18-year absence, and the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has been fielding its own team since 2020. The successes are manageable: the world champion Alvaro Bautista, who excelled at Ducati, took three third places in 2020 and 2021, while Iker Lecuona contributed another in Assen in 2022 thanks to crashes by Johnny Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu. Xavier Vierge also finished third in the second main race in Indonesia in 2023. In total, Honda achieved five third places in five years - an indictment.

Honda last won the Superbike World Championship in 2007 with James Toseland, with the last race win coming from Nicky Hayden in 2016 in the rain at Sepang. Jonathan Rea last triumphed in the dry over nine years ago, in 2014 with Team Ten Kate in Portimao.



Honda is so unsuccessful in the Superbike World Championship that they have been granted every improvement to the engine and chassis that the regulations can allow a rear-bencher. However, the step forwards still failed to materialise.



At the beginning of November, the motorbike giant presented the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, which has extensive new features. For example, Honda has given its sporty flagship new winglets, which differ significantly from the previous model. In addition, the entire aerodynamics have been revised to improve handling and top speed.



The aluminium bridge frame has been adapted to increase steering precision and grip on the front and rear wheels and to improve feedback for the rider. Stiffening inner ribs have been removed from the 2024 frame, the thin-wall area has been extended and the shape of the frame cross-sections has been optimised. In addition to a weight saving of over one kilogramme, the actual focus was on reducing lateral and torsional stiffness.



Extensive changes were also made to the already powerful in-line four-cylinder engine. The bore and stroke remained identical at 81 mm and 48.5 mm, but the valve timing was changed and the compression increased. In addition, lighter titanium intake valves and elliptical progressive springs for intake and exhaust have been added; naturally, the intake ports have also been optimised in the process.



The 2024 model is the first production motorbike to feature a diamond-like carbon coating (DLC) on the cams. This process, which was previously only used in MotoGP, reduces friction losses in the valve train by up to 35 per cent. The list of modifications goes on and on.



The change to the throttle valve control is worth mentioning. The throttle-by-wire was converted to a system with two motors. One servomotor operates the throttle valves for cylinders 1 and 2, the other for cylinders 3 and 4. The openings of the throttle valves for cylinders 1 and 2 are smaller and open slightly earlier in order to detect the pressure ratios and rotations of the crankshaft and take them into account more effectively. This allows the engine to be controlled more precisely in the lower rev range and the power to be better utilised for the rider. As the engine speed increases, all throttle valves open together and provide increasing thrust up to peak power.



Innovations to the suspension elements, swingarm, cockpit and electronics are of secondary importance for use in the Superbike World Championship, as they (have to) be replaced anyway.



There is much to suggest that Honda has incorporated important findings from the Superbike World Championship into the production motorbike in order to catch up with the best motorbikes.



HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima was already out on the Circuito de Jerez on Monday and Tuesday and with a time of 1:39.337 minutes was 0.890 seconds slower than Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli with his best time. While the Italian set his fastest lap with a qualifying rear tyre, it is not known which tyre the Japanese rider used.



Nagashima will also be testing in Jerez on Wednesday and Thursday, when the two factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavier Vierge will also compete for the first time.