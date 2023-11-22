Jerez test: All times from Wednesday at a glance
On 1st November, GRT Yamaha rider Remy Gardner set the fastest time during the first winter test with a 1:38.448 min on a qualifying rear tyre.
The Yamaha factory team tested with Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea on Monday and Tuesday of this week in Jerez, the Italian was the fastest with 1'38.449 min.
These times are at a very high level. For comparison: Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in the Superpole race in 2019 in 1:39.004 min, while Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the pole record in the same year with 1:38.247 min.
On Wednesday, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) was the best of the Superbike riders with a 1:39.484 min; Thursday is the second and final day of testing.
The test times from Wednesday (22nd November):
1st MotoGP Stefan Bradl (D), Honda, 1:38.681 min
2nd SBK Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, 1'39.484
3rd MotoGP Michele Pirro (I), Ducati, 1'39.524
4th SBK Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, 1'39.811
5th SBK Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, 1:39.865
6th SBK Xavier Vierge (E), Honda, 1'40.105
7th SBK Tetsuta Nagashima (J), Honda, 1:40.695
8th SBK Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, 1:42.780
9th BSB Jason O'Halloran (AUS), Kawasaki, 1:43.065
10th BSB Max Cook (GB), Kawasaki, 1:43.243
11th Moto2 Jonas Folger (D), Kalex, 1:43.435
12th BSB Danny Buchan (GB), Kawasaki, 1'43.585
13th Moto2 Mika Kallio (FIN), Kalex, 1'44.982
14th BSB Brayden Elliott (GB), Kawasaki, 1:45.407
15th SBK Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, 1:45.666