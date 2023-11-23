Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha): One of his best tests

For Andrea Locatelli, the test on Monday and Tuesday of this week in Jerez was the first and last of the year. The Yamaha rider was very satisfied with the preparations for the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Andrea Locatelli's previous chief technician, Australian Andrew Pitt, moved to Jonathan Rea's side. As the designated successor, Northern Irishman Tom O'Kane, was not yet available, the Yamaha works team borrowed Damiano Evangelisti, who is responsible for Remy Gardner in the junior team.

The co-operation at the two-day Jerez test went smoothly, especially as there was no communication problem between the two Italians.

Locatelli had two bikes at his disposal and completed 155 laps without any problems. With a time of 1:38.447 minutes, the 27-year-old was 0.001 seconds faster than Gardner, who set the fastest time at the first Jerez test on 31 October/1 November with a qualifier. Amazingly, the Italian was also faster than the two MotoGP test riders Cal Crutchlow (Yamaha) and Stefan Bradl (Honda).

"I'm absolutely happy with these two days of testing, because I've always struggled a bit so far, especially in Jerez," said Loka with relief. "This time, however, we found a really good basic set-up for my R1, which gave me an excellent feeling for the bike. I was fast in all conditions and on every run, which was important. We're happy with the lap time and the rhythm and I think it was one of the best tests I've ever done."

On the race weekend, the Yamaha rider took third and fifth place and a meagre tenth place at the end.

"The feeling wasn't great at the time, but I think we have improved a lot and understand a lot more after these two days," hopes Locatelli. "I'm really proud of myself, but also of Yamaha and everyone in the team. Everyone has done a really good job to give me a lot of confidence. At the same time, I believe in myself and try to improve together - so this is a really positive ending for 2023."