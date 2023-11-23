New Honda Fireblade: finally developed on Pirelli

Many of Honda's problems in the Superbike World Championship were explained by the fact that development in Japan was carried out with Bridgestone tyres. This and much more has been changed on the new CBR1000RR-R.

At the Aragón test at the end of August, Tetsuta Nagashima hinted that Honda would increasingly be using Pirelli tyres for its Superbike tests in Japan. The Japanese rider is an official HRC test rider and in this role was also entrusted with the development of the new Fireblade.

On Monday and Tuesday, the 31-year-old made the basic settings for factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge at the Circuit de Jerez, who were able to test their new bike for the first time on Wednesday and Thursday. Leon Camier, whose tenure as HRC Team Manager ends after this test, spoke about his first impressions of the new CBR1000RR-R.

"The bike has definitely been developed with Pirellis, at least it's much more Pirelli-based than before. If we look at the changes, they are going in the direction we wanted, but it's an ongoing process," said the Englishman at WorldSBK. "From the team's point of view, the adjustments we made were the right ones for racing. Now we need some time to understand whether they are enough and what the next steps need to be. From where we are now, we will make changes - probably not for the next test as we won't have enough time - but hopefully for the beginning of next year. This test is important to find out what we want for the next test and then we can make a decision on the race package for Australia."

Honda has changed the Fireblade in practically all areas, we are talking about a completely new development. Not even the findings of the Super Concessions parts were used.

"They have gone in a slightly different direction, but we don't know yet until we have a bit of time to play around with the geometry and set-up. We need some time to understand if this is the right direction," admitted Camier. "The first feeling with the bike is quite good, even if there are positives and negatives. As it's the first test, it's good that the riders are feeling the positives. The negative things are the ones we need to work on. Working out a set-up and getting everything in the right place takes time. Both riders also need a while to adapt the bike to their style and riding style. The first impressions are positive, so we have to get through these two days, analyse where we are and how we can make further progress."

The test times from Wednesday (22nd November):

1st MotoGP Stefan Bradl (D), Honda, 1:38.681 min

2nd SBK Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, 1'39.484

3rd MotoGP Michele Pirro (I), Ducati, 1'39.524

4th SBK Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, 1'39.811

5th SBK Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, 1:39.865

6th SBK Xavier Vierge (E), Honda, 1'40.105

7th SBK Tetsuta Nagashima (J), Honda, 1:40.695

8th SBK Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, 1:42.780

9th BSB Jason O'Halloran (AUS), Kawasaki, 1:43.065

10th BSB Max Cook (GB), Kawasaki, 1:43.243

11th Moto2 Jonas Folger (D), Kalex, 1:43.435

12th BSB Danny Buchan (GB), Kawasaki, 1'43.585

13th Moto2 Mika Kallio (FIN), Kalex, 1'44.982

14th BSB Brayden Elliott (GB), Kawasaki, 1:45.407

15th SBK Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, 1:45.666