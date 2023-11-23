Iker Lecuona (Honda) new with MotoGP chief technician

In addition to a new CBR1000RR-R, Honda works rider Iker Lecuona is also getting new support staff for the 2024 Superbike World Championship. According to reports, the Spaniard is not happy with this.

Since switching to the Superbike World Championship, Iker Lecuona has worked with Pete Jennings in the Honda Racing Corporation works team. However, the fact that only one podium finish was achieved in two years is not down to either the 23-year-old or the Englishman. Despite all the concessions, the CBR1000RR-R was not competitive, which is why a new model was developed for 2024, which made its debut on the race track at the Jerez test this week.

However, a new face was seen at Lecuona's side on Wednesday. Tom Jojic, who has held this role in the GP paddock for many years - including in Moto3 and MotoGP at KTM, the Kawasaki MotoGP project and Interwetten-Honda - will now act as his chief technician.

Jennings had already confirmed his departure from Honda before the season finale on 'X'. "I will no longer be working for Iker next year - much to his dissatisfaction," wrote Jennings. "One day we will work together again, I'm sure of it. We've been through difficult times, but we've never blamed each other. That showed me that I did my job to the best of my ability."

"The decision was made that way," commented team manager Leon Camier. "We felt that Tom, with his background in development and engineering, could bring a lot of experience to the table. I know a few people who have worked with him before. His credentials are excellent and we feel he can help drive the project forward. The first impression has confirmed this and meets our expectations."

Camier has no personal interest in the personnel matter, as his employment relationship with Honda also ends at the end of the Jerez test. Lecuona had already said goodbye to both at the end of October.