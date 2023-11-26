SBK World Championship 2023 in Most: 65 crashes in one weekend!

Most of the crashes occurred at the 2023 Superbike World Championship meeting in Most, Czech Republic. However, the numerous slips in Misano and Imola are much more critical.

523 crashes were counted across all Superbike series this year - an average number. However, several riders and race tracks stand out from the statistics. Among the riders, Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta/SSP World Championship) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki/SBK World Championship) topped the list with 15 crashes each.

The Autodrom Most set the negative record for the race tracks with 65 crashes - almost 33 per cent more than a year ago! The first corner was the one with the most crashes - 14 to be exact. Turns 20, 15 and 10 also proved to be critical, with ten and nine crashes respectively.

However, the large number of crashes in the Czech Republic can be explained by the fact that it was unusually cool for the end of July and the weather was changeable. Clouds dominated the entire weekend and rain fell several times. Three out of seven races took place on a damp track, as did the first practice session in the 300cc category. And even when the conditions were declared 'dry', there were still wet patches in places.

However, the race tracks in Imola (63) and Misano (58), where the conditions were dry at all times, have hardly any fewer crashes than Most in the annual statistics. Turn 22 (the last one before the start/finish straight) is actually the one with the most crashes, with 17.