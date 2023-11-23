Kawasaki works team: A Herculean task for 2024

The Kawasaki works team has a difficult task ahead of it for the 2024 Superbike World Championship: record champion Jonathan Rea has run away from them and there is no new ZX-10RR. Nevertheless, optimism prevails.

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the two Kawasaki factory riders Alex Lowes and newcomer Axel Bassani will complete test days number 3 and 4 of 10 in Jerez before heading into the winter break. At the end of January, there will be four more days of testing in Jerez and Portimao before the final pre-season test and the first races in Australia in mid-February.

From 2012 to 2023, Kawasaki always finished the World Championship in the top three, winning the title seven times: From 2015 to 2021 with Jonathan Rea, 2013 with Tom Sykes.

Rea fled to Yamaha after this season, and Lowes and Bassani have a huge task ahead of them next year. There is no new ZX-10RR, but the bike is to be improved in many details before the start of the season.

After four years with crew chief Marcel Duinker, Lowes has switched to Rea's longstanding technical director Pere Riba, while the Dutchman is now looking after Bassani.

"We worked on the electronics, the revs and on some suspension modifications from Showa," said Lowes, summarising the Jerez test. The Englishman also experimented with the suspension balance and, on the advice of Riba, orientated himself on Rea's settings. "Obviously Pere has a lot of experience from working with Jonathan, but also from his time as a rider. So I have the feeling that he already understands me quite well."

"We have worked a lot on the set-up of the bike, especially at the front," said Bassani. "I need a good feeling for the front wheel, we have made a significant step forward. Now I feel comfortable with the bike. It's not easy because the Kawasaki is completely different to the Ducati."



The fact that he has a team-mate in the SBK paddock again for the first time in almost eight years is something the sixth-placed rider in the world championship feels good about. "It's good because I can work with him and learn something about his riding style," said Bassani. "He's my first opponent; I'm slowly getting closer to Alex."

The test times from Wednesday (22nd November):

1st MotoGP Stefan Bradl (D), Honda, 1:38.681 min

2nd SBK Alex Lowes (GB), Kawasaki, 1'39.484

3rd MotoGP Michele Pirro (I), Ducati, 1'39.524

4th SBK Axel Bassani (I), Kawasaki, 1'39.811

5th SBK Iker Lecuona (E), Honda, 1:39.865

6th SBK Xavier Vierge (E), Honda, 1'40.105

7th SBK Tetsuta Nagashima (J), Honda, 1:40.695

8th SBK Tarran Mackenzie (GB), Honda, 1:42.780

9th BSB Jason O'Halloran (AUS), Kawasaki, 1:43.065

10th BSB Max Cook (GB), Kawasaki, 1:43.243

11th Moto2 Jonas Folger (D), Kalex, 1:43.435

12th BSB Danny Buchan (GB), Kawasaki, 1'43.585

13th Moto2 Mika Kallio (FIN), Kalex, 1'44.982

14th BSB Brayden Elliott (GB), Kawasaki, 1:45.407

15th SBK Adam Norrodin (MAL), Honda, 1:45.666