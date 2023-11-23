Jerez test: Old Kawasaki faster than new Honda

On the last day of testing in Jerez, Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes unsurprisingly set the fastest time. The debut of the new Honda CBR 1000RR-R can be described as a success.

A colourful mix of SBK World Championship riders, MotoGP test riders and BSB participants could be seen at the Circuito de Jerez this week; Jonas Folger and Mika Kallio tested various suspension elements with a Moto2 Kalex for the company WP.

Yamaha's MotoGP test team rented the track in southern Spain on Monday and Tuesday, followed by Kawasaki's factory Superbike World Championship team on Wednesday and Thursday.

After the first two days, Yamaha works rider Andrea Locatelli was the fastest of the Superbike riders with a time of 1:38.447 minutes, which was 0.001 seconds faster than Remy Gardner's (GRT Yamaha) best time during the first winter test on 31st October and 1st November.

To be able to categorise the times: Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) set the fastest race lap in Jerez in 2019 in the Superpole race in 1:39.004 min, while Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) set the pole record in the same year with 1:38.247 min.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the factory teams from Kawasaki and Honda were out on track in the Superbike World Championship. Yamaha and Ducati are already in the winter break, BMW will be testing from 4th to 6th December with newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu, first one day in Portimão and then two in Jerez.

The tasks facing Kawasaki and Honda could hardly have been more different. While the Kawasaki team will still have to compete with the current ZX-10RR in 2024 and is looking for improvements in every detail, Honda has a new CBR1000RR-R and has done some groundwork.

HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima has been reeling off his laps since Monday, while factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge were able to get a first impression of the new Fireblade on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Jerez test was the last appearance of Honda team manager Leon Camier; his successor, who has not yet been announced, will come from the MotoGP World Championship.

The best time on Thursday was set by Lowes in 1:38.763 minutes, such a respectable lap indicates the use of the super-soft SCQ rear tyre. The best of the Honda riders was Xavi Vierge, who probably used a standard race tyre in 1'39.562 min. Assuming this is the case, the 0.8 sec gap to Lowes' time for the first test with the new Fireblade is acceptable.

Tarran Mackenzie made a solid Superbike debut on the Petronas Honda, clocking a 1:41.197 min on the old CBR1000RR-R. His team-mate Adam Norrodin, who like the Englishman is moving up from the Supersport category, was bottom of the timesheet with a 1:44.784 min.

As always with test rides, the times are only partially meaningful because the teams have very different test programmes and the riders are never out on identical tyre types at the same time.

Times SBK test Jerez, Thursday (23 November): Pos Rider Category Motorbike category Lap time Diff 1. Stefan Bradl (D) MotoGP Honda 1'38.200 min 2. Alex Lowes (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:38,763 0.563 sec 3. Michele Pirro (I) MotoGP Ducati 1:39,055 0,855 4. Xavier Vierge (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,562 1,362 5. Iker Lecuona (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,671 1,471 6. Axel Bassani (I) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:40,181 1,981 7. Tetsuta Nagashima (J) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,444 2,244 8. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:41,197 2,997 9. Jason O'Halloran (AUS) BSB Kawasaki 1:41,969 3,769 10. Jonas Folger (D) Moto2 Kalex 1:42,263 4,063 11. Max Cook (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:42,747 4,547 12. Danny Buchan (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,270 5,070 13. Mika Kallio (FIN) Moto2 Kalex 1:43,605 5,405 14. Brayden Elliott (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:44,375 6,175 15. Adam Norrodin (MAL) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:44,784 6,584