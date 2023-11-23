Xavi Vierge (26) praises: New Honda already better!

After four lean Superbike seasons, the debut of the new Honda was eagerly awaited. After two days of testing in Jerez, we saw a happy Xavi Vierge, who set the fastest lap time on the CBR1000RR-R.

Honda only achieved five third places with the CBR1000RR-R launched in 2020, despite many technical concessions through concession and super concession parts. This is probably one of the reasons why the Japanese motorbike giant started the development of a new model on a blank sheet of paper. Hardly a single component was left untouched.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Honda factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge rode the 2024 model of the Fireblade for the first time at the Jerez test. Vierge was 0.1 seconds faster than his team-mate with a time of 1:39.562 minutes; the Spaniard lost 0.8 seconds to the best time set by Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) on Thursday. The fact that the Kawasaki rider probably used a soft SCQ rear tyre, while Vierge probably used a standard racing tyre, explains the gap.

Lap times were not the focus for Honda anyway. "We are satisfied because we had two really constructive test days and were able to complete many laps in the dry," reported Vierge. "Firstly, we worked on getting used to the new bike and tried not to make too many changes. We started with the basic set-up that the technicians and Tetsuta had prepared for us in Japan."

The 26-year-old continued: "My first impression is excellent. We made some comparisons between the 2023 and 2024 bikes and I immediately felt that the new bike has its strengths. Of course, it took me a little time to get used to the new bike after riding the previous model for two years - but we're already a bit faster! It looks similar, but there are actually a lot of changes and positive points. With last year's bike we felt that we had reached the limit, whereas with this bike we still have a lot of room for improvement. It has more traction and power, we are just not yet able to fully utilise these strengths. But this was just a first test to build confidence."