Tarran Mackenzie (Honda): From the Jerez test to hospital

The winter break begins for Superbike rookie Tarran Mackenzie with a visit to hospital. The Petronas Honda rider has metal removed from his thigh.

After a year in the Supersport World Championship with Petronas Honda, Tarran Mackenzie has reached his actual goal and is moving up to the Superbike category within his team. The Englishman had already tested the CBR1000RR-R in Misano in May as a replacement for injured regular rider Eric Granado, and later tested the Suzuka version in Japan.

At the Jerez test on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the 28-year-old rode the Fireblade for the first time with a contract for the 2024 Superbike World Championship in his pocket. In 1:41.197 minutes, Mackenzie lost 0.7 seconds to HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima on the old Honda, which was a solid performance in itself.

Petronas Honda's next test is scheduled for January. During the winter break, the 2021 BSB Champion (with Yamaha) will have troublesome metal removed from his body and will go to hospital next Monday.

"On 27 November, I will have some screws removed from my thigh bone that have been bothering me for a while. It's only a minor procedure and I can start training again after a week," Mackenzie revealed. "I was grateful to the team for deciding to do the test [in Jerez]. It was particularly valuable for me as a rookie. I have a lot to learn and was happy with what we achieved."

