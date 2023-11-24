Alex Lowes (Kawasaki): Fastest time on race tyres

On the last day of testing in Jerez, Alex Lowes was the fastest of the Superbike riders present. The Kawasaki rider surprised everyone by saying that his strong time was not achieved with a qualifying tyre.

Following the departure of Jonathan Rea, it is up to Alex Lowes to set the direction for improvements to the ZX-10RR in the Kawasaki factory team. After all, his new team-mate Axel Bassani will need a longer familiarisation phase after three years with the Ducati V4R.

As there is no new motorbike coming, Kawasaki is focusing on improving details and optimising the in-line four-cylinder motorbike to meet the new technical regulations for 2024. To this end, KRT completed two tests with its rider duo in Jerez de la Frontera: directly after the season finale on 31 October and 1 November and this week on 22 and 23 November.

On Thursday, the last day of testing, Lowes set the fastest time with a 1:38.763 minutes. Such a respectable lap suggested the use of a supersoft SCQ rear tyre, as the fastest race lap in Jerez was set by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) in the 2019 Superpole race in 1:39.004 min. but this was not the case.

"Of course, the winter conditions in Jerez are good, but I did my best lap in Jerez on race tyres and did a lot of fast laps," revealed the 33-year-old. "We also tried out a lot of new parts, so thanks to the guys and Kawasaki for bringing new parts for testing."

By way of information: Jerez is known for setting faster lap times in the winter months in cooler temperatures than in the hot summer. However, with sunshine and temperatures of around 20 degrees, it was not particularly cold.

"I was really happy with the last day of testing," added Lowes. "It was great fun riding the bike. After a difficult end to the year with injuries and the fact that I couldn't finish the year the way I wanted to, it was nice to have a good test at the end. The goal for January is to put all the pieces together to find the best package for next year. This was a very, very positive test."