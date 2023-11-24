The new Honda knocked the socks off Iker Lecuona (23)

Has Honda finally succeeded in creating a competitive motorbike for participation in the Superbike World Championship with the new Fireblade? The promising roll-out of the 2024 Triple-R in Jerez and the initial statements from the factory riders at least give us hope. Iker Lecuona was particularly impressed by the new development, which has hardly anything in common with its predecessor.



"I'm really happy with the test and surprised by the step they've taken with the new bike in Japan," said the Spaniard euphorically. "In terms of the electronics, the engine and the chassis, the feeling with the bike is completely different - and by that I mean better! Of course, there are still areas where we are struggling a little and others where we need more understanding, but all in all I am very happy at the moment."

Lecuona recorded a lap time of 1:39.671 minutes, a good 0.1 seconds slower than his team-mate Xavi Vierge. However, Lecuona was already almost 0.1 sec faster on the new bike than in Superpole on the race weekend. If you take a race as a comparison, he was even 1.4 seconds faster!



"I noticed that I had to change my riding style a little to adapt to the different feeling, but even then it was amazing to see that we were able to set some excellent lap times and that tyre wear was less of a problem compared to before," said the 23-year-old with relief. "There is still a lot to discover and understand, also because the conditions have changed a lot over the two days. I also felt a bit tired on the second day after a long journey and two exhausting race weekends. So we have to re-evaluate a lot at the next test."

Incidentally, any doubts Lecuona had about his new chief technician Tom O'Kane were quickly dispelled.



"We got off to a good start there too and realised that we have a lot in common both personally and professionally," said the Honda rider with relief. "When it comes to work, we are both fully focussed. But when we're done, we joke around together."