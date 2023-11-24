Axel Bassani is beginning to understand the Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Axel Bassani has now spent four days with and on the ZX-10RR, always in Jerez. Two immediately after the season finale on 31 October and 1 November and two more days on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. As the concepts of the Ducati V4R, which the Italian successfully rode between 2021 and 2023, and the Kawasaki differ massively, the changeover requires more time and effort than it did for his predecessor Jonathan Rea when he switched to the Yamaha R1, which, like the Kawasaki, is equipped with an in-line engine.

The fact that Bassani's time of 1:40.181 minutes on the last day of testing this year was still slightly faster than in the Superpole race on the race weekend suggests that the slightly cooler conditions made faster lap times possible.



"We didn't use an SCQ tyre, so we concentrated on the set-up of the bike and various things," emphasised the 24-year-old. "I'm happy and we achieved a good result. We have understood in which direction we have to go during the winter break. From test to test, I'm starting to feel better and better on the bike. It's not easy because it's very different to my previous bike, but I'm starting to feel good. I am also happy with the team and the work we have done. We have tried a lot of things."

Bassani works with Marcel Duinker as crew chief, who won the 2013 Superbike World Championship with Tom Sykes and previously looked after Alex Lowes. The results so far give the experienced Dutchman confidence.



"We are still building up. We know what Axel has achieved in recent years and he felt more and more comfortable on the bike during this test. On the first day, we wanted to set up the bike a little better for him, and of course he wanted to get a little closer to the bike," explained Duinker. "On the second day we went into test mode and the whole day was reserved for testing. It will certainly take a while before we find the right set-up between the bike and the rider. We ticked off all the points we wanted to use in this test and overall it was very positive. Axel is very professional and he is really trying to improve the bike and himself."