Why SBK rookie Adam Norrodin (Honda) was so slow

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
MIE Honda

Superbike rookie Adam Norrodin was the slowest participant at the Jerez test with a big gap. The Honda rider was 6.8 seconds slower than Alex Lowes (Kawasaki), who set the fastest time on Thursday.

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Adam Norrodin made his debut on a superbike at the Jerez test. The Malaysian is the direct successor to Hafizh Syahrin at Petronas Honda, who is likely to switch to the Asian championship.

Norrodin contested the Supersport World Championship in 2023, also in the team of Japanese rider Midori Moriwaki. At the season finale in Jerez, the 25-year-old from Batu Pahat (Johor province) crashed and injured his shoulder. He had to miss the second race on Sunday.

Norrodin was still feeling the painful after-effects of his crash three weeks later. In 1:44.784 minutes on the 2023 Honda, the Malaysian was 3.5 seconds slower than his team-mate Tarran Mackenzie and bottom of the timesheets. "Unfortunately, I'm still not 100 per cent fit, so I didn't feel completely comfortable with my shoulder while riding," moaned Norrodin. "The aim of the test was to develop a feel for the bike, which we managed to do so far. However, my physical condition didn't allow me to do so many laps, as I have little strength in my arm and get tired after a short time."

Shoulder injuries are lengthy and can sometimes take months to recover from. During the winter break, Norrodin's recovery is at the centre of all his efforts. "I'm continuing with physiotherapy and rehab, but it's going to be a long process," says the rookie. "That's why I'll be visiting my doctors in Malaysia to see if there's anything we can do to speed up the recovery process. Over the next few weeks, I'll be focussing on my physical recovery. I will do everything I can to prepare optimally for our next test in January."

Times SBK test Jerez, Thursday (23 November):
Pos Riders Category Motorbike time Diff
1. Stefan Bradl (D) MotoGP Honda 1'38.200 min
2. Alex Lowes (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:38,763 0.563 sec
3. Michele Pirro (I) MotoGP Ducati 1:39,055 0,855
4. Xavier Vierge (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,562 1,362
5. Iker Lecuona (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,671 1,471
6. Axel Bassani (I) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:40,181 1,981
7. Tetsuta Nagashima (J) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,444 2,244
8. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:41,197 2,997
9. Jason O'Halloran (AUS) BSB Kawasaki 1:41,969 3,769
10. Jonas Folger (D) Moto2 Kalex 1:42,263 4,063
11. Max Cook (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:42,747 4,547
12. Danny Buchan (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,270 5,070
13. Mika Kallio (FIN) Moto2 Kalex 1:43,605 5,405
14. Brayden Elliott (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:44,375 6,175
15. Adam Norrodin (MAL) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:44,784 6,584
Times SBK test Jerez, Wednesday (22 November):
Pos Riders Category Motorbike time Diff
1. Stefan Bradl (D) MotoGP Honda 1'38.681 min
2. Alex Lowes (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:39,484 0.803 sec
3. Michele Pirro (I) MotoGP Ducati 1:39,524 0,843
4. Axel Bassani (I) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:39,811 1,130
5. Iker Lecuona (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,865 1,184
6. Xavier Vierge (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,105 1,424
7. Tetsuta Nagashima (J) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,695 2,014
8. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:42,780 4,099
9. Jason O'Halloran (AUS) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,065 4,384
10. Max Cook (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,243 4,562
11. Jonas Folger (D) Moto2 Kalex 1:43,435 4,754
12. Danny Buchan (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,585 4,904
13. Mika Kallio (FIN) Moto2 Kalex 1:44,982 6,301
14. Brayden Elliott (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:45,407 6,726
15. Adam Norrodin (MAL) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:45,666 6,985