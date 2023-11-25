Why SBK rookie Adam Norrodin (Honda) was so slow

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Adam Norrodin made his debut on a superbike at the Jerez test. The Malaysian is the direct successor to Hafizh Syahrin at Petronas Honda, who is likely to switch to the Asian championship.

Norrodin contested the Supersport World Championship in 2023, also in the team of Japanese rider Midori Moriwaki. At the season finale in Jerez, the 25-year-old from Batu Pahat (Johor province) crashed and injured his shoulder. He had to miss the second race on Sunday.

Norrodin was still feeling the painful after-effects of his crash three weeks later. In 1:44.784 minutes on the 2023 Honda, the Malaysian was 3.5 seconds slower than his team-mate Tarran Mackenzie and bottom of the timesheets. "Unfortunately, I'm still not 100 per cent fit, so I didn't feel completely comfortable with my shoulder while riding," moaned Norrodin. "The aim of the test was to develop a feel for the bike, which we managed to do so far. However, my physical condition didn't allow me to do so many laps, as I have little strength in my arm and get tired after a short time."

Shoulder injuries are lengthy and can sometimes take months to recover from. During the winter break, Norrodin's recovery is at the centre of all his efforts. "I'm continuing with physiotherapy and rehab, but it's going to be a long process," says the rookie. "That's why I'll be visiting my doctors in Malaysia to see if there's anything we can do to speed up the recovery process. Over the next few weeks, I'll be focussing on my physical recovery. I will do everything I can to prepare optimally for our next test in January."