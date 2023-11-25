2 days left: SBK Video Pass 2024 really cheap

On the occasion of Black Friday Week, the Superbike World Championship is also not letting itself be outdone and is offering the video pass for the 2024 season at a particularly favourable price.

The offer on the official website of the Superbike World Championship runs until 27 November. Instead of 69.90 euros, the video pass for the entire 2024 season is available for 54.90 euros - an impressive 22 per cent discount!

With ServusTV being switched off and Eurosport's coverage tending to be inconsistent, Superbike fans from Germany in particular played it safe with the Video Pass.

The Video Pass not only provides ad-free access to all sessions of all classes on the race weekends. It also includes the off-season, interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.

SPEEDWEEK.com explained how and where the Superbike World Championship can be seen in Germany in 2024 on 17 November.