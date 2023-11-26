The perfect Christmas present for superbike fans

Christmas is four weeks away and some people are still looking for a present for their loved ones. For a fan of the Superbike World Championship, the official yearbook for the 2023 season would be the perfect gift.

Even though Ducati star Álvaro Bautista's title win was relatively clear-cut, the 2023 Superbike World Championship was still full of highlights. Just think of the spectacular duels between the Spaniard and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) at the meetings in Portimão and Jerez or the sensational switch of the Turk to BMW and of Kawasaki record world champion Jonathan Rea to Yamaha.

This and much more will be included in the history of the production-based world championship and will of course also be mentioned in the traditional yearbook. The latter will be available from 5 December and is therefore ideal as a Christmas present for a fan. To secure a copy, we recommend pre-ordering.

The recommended retail price for the book with its high-quality illustrations and many backgrounds is 48 euros. It is currently available in advance for 38.40 euros.