Yamaha convinced: All Rea's doubts have vanished

Jonathan Rea has won six world championship titles with Kawasaki, his switch to Yamaha for the 2024 Superbike World Championship a sensation. His new team boss Paul Denning is certain that Yamaha has already convinced the Northern Irishman.

Jonathan Rea had several options for 2024. He could have continued his career with Kawasaki, but given the rather slim chances of winning the Superbike World Championship for the seventh time, he could also have retired. When the opportunity arose to succeed Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Yamaha works team, the 36-year-old decided to switch to the R1 after nine years with the ZX-10RR.

You can imagine that it was a difficult decision for Rea to leave Kawasaki. He is leaving behind a familiar environment and people he has grown fond of, without being sure how things will go at Yamaha in sporting and personal terms. In the end, it proves the motivation and will to win of the Northern Irishman.

Rea has already completed two tests with Yamaha and the changeover to the superbike from Iwata in Japan went without any major difficulties. In 1:38.592 minutes, the six-time world champion lapped the race track in Jerez 0.2 seconds faster than his previous Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in the same week.

Even though there is always a question mark over the comparability of lap times in tests, the relief among Rea and his new team was obvious. "You could have been a bit worried beforehand - I think that's what Johnny himself meant. Whether he would be able to ride something new after nine years on the same bike. But I think those doubts were dispelled after just 15 laps on the first day of testing," said Paul Denning, whose Crescent team is handling Yamaha's factory appearance. "The speed and response from the Yamaha guys between the first and second test - giving him some new parts to improve his riding position and others to suit his preferences - he was very pleased to see things being developed, manufactured, delivered and fitted to the bike at his request. There's no doubting the commitment to making the bike to suit him."

Denning sees no problem with Rea getting faster with every test and every lap on the bike. "He hasn't really had to adapt his riding style, he feels very comfortable from the first test," emphasised the Englishman. "As always, it's the last few tenths that are the challenge in terms of speed and consistency. The better he gets to know the bike and the more he can utilise its advantages, the better his pace will be."