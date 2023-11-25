Dominique Aegerter: Only victories keep the cash register full

It's the same in most international motorsport series: top drivers in the best teams sometimes earn millions, while backbenchers often even have to bring money into the team to be able to drive a season. It is no different in the production-based world championship.

In the Superbike World Championship, stars such as Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (BMW) can lead a relaxed life and put aside a reassuring cushion for their retirement, while behind them the gap continues to widen. Dominique Aegerter, who finished his rookie season with Yamaha Team Giansanti Racing in eighth place in the World Championship (two podium finishes), can also be found in the midfield financially.

"For the last three seasons, I've been able to do my job as a motorbike rider the way it should be done. I've always earned something," said the Swiss rider in an interview with Stefan Leuenberger from the local newspaper Unter-Emmentaler. "However, the main income doesn't come from the not very high podium bonuses or the salary I receive from Yamaha, but from the amounts from private sponsors. The amounts are not huge. The podium bonuses are only paid by the Yamaha racing team. I received less than 10,000 francs for the two Jerez podiums. Financially, it would only be really worth it if I took a win."

In addition, Aegerter pays part of his income to his manager and brother Kevin. His parents are also on hand to help.

"Dad and mum actually work for me for free. I'm extremely grateful for that," smiled the Domi fighter, who also tries to generate income through his traditional end-of-season party. "The party was great and I had a great time with the visitors. But the fact is, of course, that the effort and costs for this major event are very high. It takes me two to three weeks to organise and I need 50 helpers. Of course I want as many people as possible. It would be nice to be able to welcome 2000 to 2500 people. I'm now waiting for the accounts so that I can take stock. Of course it's nice when something comes out of it. But the interaction with my fans alone always makes the party worthwhile."