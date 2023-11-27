The development of the new Honda continues

Alvaro Rivero

When the new Honda CBR1000RR-R made its debut in the Superbike competition at the Jerez test, there was a noticeable number of Japanese riders in attendance. Team manager Leon Camier reveals what's next for the Fireblade.

Honda team manager Leon Camier wants to spend more time with his family and has asked for his contract to be cancelled. The 37-year-old will still be in charge of the winter tests this year, then it's over.

The Englishman experienced the positive debut of the new CBR1000RR-R in Jerez a week ago. The fact that the Honda Racing Corporation is serious about its Superbike commitment was also demonstrated by the unusually large number of Japanese riders present. In addition to test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, engineers also travelled to the event.

"They were mainly engineers from the research and development department who are developing this. Then there were others who wanted to understand what was going on here and set up the bike," explained Camier. "They first spent two days at the track with Nagashima and then handed the bikes over to us. Our riders will now go their own way. They need time to go through the data and make changes for the next tests."

The Portimão test on 4th December will be Camier's last appearance as Honda team manager, and while the Honda duo of Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge will then go into the winter break, Nagashima will continue to push ahead with the development of the Triple-R. Apparently, Honda is considering establishing a superbike test team.

"With the test rider, we will go one step further with new parts at the end of December. At the moment, Tetsuta is the test rider, but I don't know the answer for the future," speculated the former racing rider tellingly. "The permanent riders won't be back on track until January in Europe and will hopefully get a few new things to take another step forwards."

SBK test times Jerez, Thursday (23 November):
Pos Riders Category Motorbike time Diff
1. Stefan Bradl (D) MotoGP Honda 1'38.200 min
2. Alex Lowes (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:38,763 0.563 sec
3. Michele Pirro (I) MotoGP Ducati 1:39,055 0,855
4. Xavier Vierge (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,562 1,362
5. Iker Lecuona (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,671 1,471
6. Axel Bassani (I) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:40,181 1,981
7. Tetsuta Nagashima (J) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,444 2,244
8. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:41,197 2,997
9. Jason O'Halloran (AUS) BSB Kawasaki 1:41,969 3,769
10. Jonas Folger (D) Moto2 Kalex 1:42,263 4,063
11. Max Cook (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:42,747 4,547
12. Danny Buchan (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,270 5,070
13. Mika Kallio (FIN) Moto2 Kalex 1:43,605 5,405
14. Brayden Elliott (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:44,375 6,175
15. Adam Norrodin (MAL) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:44,784 6,584
Times SBK test Jerez, Wednesday (22 November):
Pos Riders Category Motorbike time Diff
1. Stefan Bradl (D) MotoGP Honda 1'38.681 min
2. Alex Lowes (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:39,484 0.803 sec
3. Michele Pirro (I) MotoGP Ducati 1:39,524 0,843
4. Axel Bassani (I) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Kawasaki 1:39,811 1,130
5. Iker Lecuona (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:39,865 1,184
6. Xavier Vierge (E) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,105 1,424
7. Tetsuta Nagashima (J) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:40,695 2,014
8. Tarran Mackenzie (GB) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:42,780 4,099
9. Jason O'Halloran (AUS) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,065 4,384
10. Max Cook (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,243 4,562
11. Jonas Folger (D) Moto2 Kalex 1:43,435 4,754
12. Danny Buchan (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:43,585 4,904
13. Mika Kallio (FIN) Moto2 Kalex 1:44,982 6,301
14. Brayden Elliott (GB) BSB Kawasaki 1:45,407 6,726
15. Adam Norrodin (MAL) SBK WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Honda 1:45,666 6,985