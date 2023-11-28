Leon Camier: New Honda was developed for SBK World Championship

When Honda launched the CBR1000RR-R on the market in 2020, it was promised to be the most consistently race-tuned Fireblade of all time. However, this was not enough for the Superbike World Championship: in four years, only five third places were achieved.

A new model is coming for 2024 that has little in common with its predecessor. A modified chassis with altered rigidity and a new engine will take centre stage. The first test with the team riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge in Jerez on 22/23 November was very promising. "For us as a team, the changes we made are good from a racing perspective. We just need time to understand whether it is enough or what the next steps need to be," said Team Manager Leon Camier.

The newly developed in-line four-cylinder engine has a lighter crankshaft and split throttle control. This system may only be used in the Superbike World Championship if it is installed in the production motorbike. "The split throttle valves are a big step in the right direction and something we need on the race track. The hope is that it will give you more grip and a better connection to the rear wheel because you only open two of the four cylinders. Many of the others already use this system. With the lighter crankshaft you normally have more acceleration, but it's also about reducing power. That's something the separate throttle bodies should help with, to produce smoother, more controllable power. That's necessary with the Pirelli tyres and in Superbike racing in general," explained the Englishman. "Then you have to keep the grip constant because once you lose traction, you never get it back. Every tyre has an optimum spinning range and you have to stay within that range. It's important to control the first opening of the throttle and the first acceleration. Everything goes in that direction: generating grip and acceleration where we need it."

Of course, the aerodynamics of the 2024 Fireblade have also been adapted. The most striking feature is the redesigned winglets. "You try to generate downforce to reduce the wheelie tendency. That's what we're mainly hoping to achieve with the aero package," said Camier. "Until we get up to speed with this bike and get to know it in detail, we don't know where we stand."