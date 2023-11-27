Sam Lowes: Moto2 career over, now SBK World Championship

The Valencia GP marked the end of Sam Lowes' Moto2 career. Now the focus is on preparing for his debut in the 2024 Superbike World Championship with Marc VDS and the Ducati V4R.

Sam Lowes wanted his last season in the Moto2 World Championship to be different. Although the 2013 Supersport World Champion won the fourth meeting of the season in Jerez, otherwise seventh place was the highest of feelings - as was the case on Sunday in his last race in Valencia. Together with five retirements, it was only enough for 12th place in the world championship.

"If I'd still had a chance of the podium in the final laps, things would have been different. But it was a maximum of 4th place, which wouldn't have made that much difference. So I simply held my position for the last two laps. It was important not to make a mistake," said Lowes, explaining his restraint at the season finale. "It was really weighing on my shoulders to finish the race. I tried a lot, but I didn't feel as good as the days before."

As is well known, Lowes continues to be supported by his previous team Marc VDS, owned by beer billionaire and patron Marc van der Straten, which has set up a separate Superbike team and provided the Englishman with a competitive Ducati V4R.

"I would like to thank the team for a great four years. It's full of great people, including Marc, who is incredible. I'm really grateful that we're moving up to Superbike together," continued the twin brother of Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes. "Of course I wanted to do better, but the results were good. I'm happy with the wins, podiums and pole positions. I am proud of what I have achieved. It's not a farewell to this paddock, it's more of a 'see you soon'. But when I drop by again, I won't be racing."

Due to the late end of the GP season, Sam has not yet completed a test with the Ducati. The 33-year-old will make his Superbike debut in Jerez on 5/6 December, when BMW will also be testing with Toprak Razgatlioglu.