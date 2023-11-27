Mackenzie: Old or new Honda, the main thing is Superbike

After one Supersport season, Tarran Mackenzie will move up to the 2024 Superbike World Championship within Petronas Honda. The Englishman is delighted about this alone, but he also sees hurdles.

As the winner of the 2021 British Superbike Championship, there is no doubting Tarran Mackenzie's riding qualities. It is clear to everyone that the 28-year-old was undervalued in the 2023 Supersport World Championship with the CBR600RR from Petronas Honda. The Englishman only made the difference in the wet and won the second race in Most in spectacular style.

Mackenzie negotiated a promotion to the Superbike category with his team boss Midori Moriwaki for 2024. Whether he will get the new CBR1000RR-R at all, and if so, when, remains to be seen. He rode this year's model at the Jerez test on 22/23 November.

"Hopefully an updated version will be available for the next test in January, which will be interesting and should change a few things. More than anything, though, I'm happy to be back on a superbike. The laps I did in Jerez were really fun," Mackenzie said with satisfaction. "I struggled to ride the 600 this year because I was riding too much like a superbike. It will be nice to get back to my normal riding style and ride a superbike again."

Mackenzie noticed big differences between the Yamaha R1, on which he won the BSB, and the Honda Fireblade. He is also still unfamiliar with the electronic riding aids, which are not available in the national series.

"It was useful to ride the Superbike, also because of the traction control, which I had otherwise only used in the eight-hour race in Suzuka. It's no secret that HRC and Petronas have struggled this year. Maybe I can help with my experience with the R1 and riding a superbike," said the Honda rider. "I was able to ride the R1 like a 600 in many respects. In comparison, the CBR requires more of a stop-start riding style. So I have to adapt my riding style a bit and find out how I can ride the bike best."