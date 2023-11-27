Philipp Öttl: What the GMT94 Yamaha team expects from him

"The goal is to finish in the top 10 several times," says GMT94 Yamaha Team Principal Christophe Guyot, outlining the task facing newcomer Philipp Öttl in the 2024 Superbike World Championship.

Team GMT94 won three titles in the Endurance World Championship between 2003 and 2018, before entering the Supersport World Championship, where it has since achieved seven victories and 26 podium finishes.

The step up to the Superbike World Championship this year represented a challenge that should not be underestimated for the squad led by Team Principal Christophe Guyot and Crew Chief Manuel Cappelletti.

Although Lorenzo Baldassarri, runner-up in the middle category in 2022, had almost the same material as the two top Yamaha teams, he only scored 20 points in 36 races. The Italian never managed a single-digit result, with three twelfth places being his best performance.

GMT94 Yamaha did not extend the contract with Baldassarri or Valentin Debise after last season. Instead, Philipp Öttl (Superbike) and Lucas Mahias (Supersport) have signed for next year.

"The goal for 2024 is to finish in the top 10 several times," said Guyot, outlining Öttl's task. "I don't need to put any pressure on Philipp, he has already finished fifth once, sixth three times and in the top seven seven times. He knows the top ten very well. But of course, he has to get to know the Yamaha first, so he might not be able to achieve such results straight away. But tenth, eleventh, twelfth is certainly possible."

"The team has a good relationship with Yamaha," added Cappelletti. "Our first task will be for Philipp to understand how the bike works and adapt his riding style accordingly. This is not easy, but Philipp has many years of experience and is very skilful. We will analyse all the data after the first test and then prepare for the season accordingly."

Öttl will have his first test with the race version of the Yamaha on 24/25 January in Jerez, followed by two more days in Portimao on 29/30 January. The equipment will then be flown to Australia, where all SBK riders will race at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 19/20 February before the 2024 season opens there the following weekend.