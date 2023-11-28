Dani Pedrosa: His opinion on Bautista and Iannone

As a test rider in the KTM project, Dani Pedrosa kept his finger on the pulse of MotoGP and also maintained his speed - which he impressively demonstrated at his guest start in Misano in fourth place. The three-time MotoGP vice world champion and three-time world champion (1x 125, 2x 250) has never considered competing in the Superbike World Championship, but he follows the spectacular series closely.

In view of Álvaro Bautista's many Superbike victories, one topic where Pedrosa is often used as an example is the discussion about the possible advantages of smaller and lighter racing riders. The two Spaniards know each other well. They were rivals in the Spanish championship as teenagers and, after only a short delay, progressed via the 125cc and 250cc World Championships to MotoGP, where they were rivals between 2010 and 2018.



For the 2024 Superbike World Championship, the regulations were extended to include a weight If a rider weighs less than the reference weight of 80 kg, 50 per cent of the difference must be added to the bike as additional weight - in Bautista's case by 7 kg.

Pedrosa expects that this additional weight has the potential to have a negative impact on his compatriot's competitiveness. "You have to consider this rule change. For Álvaro, it means that he has to ride a heavier bike than he was used to. I'm curious to see what effect this will have on the track," mused the 38-year-old. "I think the engine has plenty of power. But if you change the rules so drastically and increase the weight, it will have a big impact. Let's see how the guys at Ducati deal with it to make the bike work in the same way as before."

Andrea Ianonne, another long-standing opponent of Dani Pedrosa, is returning to racing. The Italian will make his debut in the Superbike World Championship in 2024 with the Go Eleven Ducati team. "We'll see how he does! If he rides with Ducati, he will have a real chance to ride at the front and fight for victories," believes the 31-time MotoGP winner. "But I don't know if he'll be able to fight for the championship this season - he's been away for a long time. But I think he has the skills and the speed to ride at the front and fight for victory."