Big heart: Toprak gives away winner's trophy to fan

At the Superbike meeting in Donington Park, he received his strong gesture from Toprak Razgatlioglu. When a souvenir was stolen from a young fan, he received a much larger gift from his idol.

Ethan Jeffrey will probably never forget 1 July 2023. The teenager attended the Superbike meeting at Donington Park with his parents - the schoolboy is a fan of Toprak Razgatlioglu and cheered on the 2021 world champion in the parc fermé when he threw the knee sliders of his leather suit into the crowd after the Superpole race.

The race was one of the closest decisions of the 2023 season, with Razgatlioglu winning by 0.3 seconds ahead of Álvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea!

Ethan caught a knee slider, but another visitor snatched the souvenir from his hand. A Yamaha team member witnessed the scene and told the Turk about it.

They later met and the 27-year-old had a surprise for his fan - he gave him the trophy he received for winning the sprint race! "This is much better than a knee slider," said Toprak as he handed over the signed box.