Rea and Toprak in Dani Pedrosa's favourites check

With Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu, two top riders in the 2024 Superbike World Championship are switching teams and to a different motorbike. Like all fans, MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa is eager to see how this turns out.

Jonathan Rea has already completed two Jerez tests with the Yamaha R1, while Toprak Razgatlioglu's BMW debut will not take place until Monday next week in Portimão. The Turk will then spend two days testing in Jerez.

Dani Pedrosa is also keeping a close eye on the Superbike World Championship. On the one hand, the Spaniard has more free time as a KTM MotoGP test rider; on the other hand, the paddock of the production-based world championship is now teeming with GP riders, some of whom Pedrosa himself once battled against - not least two-time Ducati world champion Álvaro Bautista.

Pedrosa is already excited to see how the battles at the top of the 2024 Superbike World Championship will unfold. "I hope we see more of them, like at the finale in Jerez," said the 38-year-old at WorldSBK. "Bautista against Razgatlioglu, fighting for first position in every corner. I think that's the kind of racing that appeals to fans and it's exactly what we all want to see. I always enjoy watching the races and it's always been a fantastic show."

With the BMW M1000RR, however, Razgatlioglu faces a bigger challenge than Rea on the Yamaha. "Toprak at BMW will be interesting; it could be difficult for him at the beginning as things are not going so well for them at the moment," mused Pedrosa. "He will probably struggle a bit at the beginning, but he will have to find his way to make the difference. Toprak is always wonderful to watch! He rides spectacularly and shows really aggressive manoeuvres in the corners. We'll see if he can handle the BMW in the same way as the Yamaha."

The Spaniard believes that Rea is more likely to be able to challenge his compatriot at the start of the season. "It will be a very interesting start to the year for the Superbike World Championship," said Pedrosa, looking forward to the coming season. "Especially after Jonny switched to Kawasaki after so many wins. I think that this change will motivate him to start again and try to ride on an equal footing with Bautista. So far Toprak has been very strong on this bike, so now Johnny has another chance to fight for the championship. We'll see how determined he is to prepare for the fight this winter."