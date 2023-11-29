Jonathan Rea (Yamaha) doesn't want to look like an amateur

After two Yamaha tests in Jerez, Jonathan Rea is optimistic about the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener. However, there is one thing the record-breaking world champion would never imitate his predecessor Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With Toprak Razgatlioglu switching to BMW and Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, the 2024 Superbike World Championship is eagerly awaited. While the Northern Irishman with the R1 is expected to be competitive from the start of the season, there is still uncertainty surrounding the Turkish rider with the M1000RR - the 27-year-old will only get on the Bavarian manufacturer's Superbike for the first time on Monday.

But we remember: when Razgatlioglu switched to Yamaha in 2020, the R1 was not the bike that consistently rode at the front. Nevertheless, he won his first race with Yamaha!

Jonathan Rea links his switch with the hope of being able to fight for the world title again and on equal terms with Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). "Of course there are areas where we need to improve, but I know that the team is working hard. I'm excited about our competitiveness at the start of next season," said the 36-year-old during his visit to the EICMA motorbike show. "I am optimistic and believe that we can aim for the podium from the first race. We are working on that. If I didn't believe that I was capable of winning, I wouldn't have changed my environment. I firmly believe in the capabilities of Yamaha."

Despite Rea's successes with Kawasaki, he has a difficult legacy at Yamaha. Toprak Razgatlioglu was not only extremely popular in the team, he also won 37 races in addition to a world championship and provided great cinema with spectacular races and legendary stoppies. The Northern Irishman is only worried about the last point. "Will I ever try a stoppie like him? Nobody should try it," laughed Rea. "I don't want to be compared to him - I would look like a beginner compared to him."