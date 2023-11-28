Marc VDS Ducati: How the team will be organised in 2024

Five teams will be relying on motorbikes from Borgo Panigale next season and will have a total of six riders on the grid: Aruba.it will line up with World Champion Alvaro Bautista and Supersport Champion Nicolo Bulega, Barni will continue with Danilo Petrucci, Motocorsa will rely on Michael Rinaldi and Go Eleven has brought Andrea Iannone out of enforced retirement. The Marc VDS team with long-time Moto2 World Championship rider and former Supersport World Champion Sam Lowes is a new addition. After MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE, this will be the fifth championship in which the Belgian-based squad will take part.

As the 2023 MotoGP season only ended last weekend in Valencia, with Sam Lowes finishing the Moto2 World Championship in twelfth place, the Englishman will not make his debut on the Ducati until December. His team will be testing in Jerez on the 4th and 5th. He will then continue with tests at the end of January in Jerez and Portimao, before the final pre-season test on Phillip Island on 19/20 February. The season starts the following weekend at the same circuit.

"For the first test we won't have our bike or our trailer, we'll be there with the Ducati test team," Marc VDS Team Director and Lowes' wife Marina Rossi told SPEEDWEEK.com. "For Sam, it will be the first time in his life on a Superbike. We have to make sure he stays calm. He will be super-fast on this bike, but he doesn't know some of the tracks. Our bike will be built by Ducati by the end of December and we'll get the new trailer in March."

The Marc VDS Superbike team will be housed in the Moto2 squad's workshop in Belgium, and Lowes will have the experienced Giovanni Crupi as crew chief, who previously worked as chief technician for the Ducati test team.

Marina Rossi is keeping quiet about the budget. "We try not to waste money," smiled the Italian. "We will do it the typical VDS way, make sure it's good quality and also make sure that people are comfortable. Comfort is important, we always make sure that our hotel is as close as possible to the race track. The management group in SBK will be the same as in Moto2, I don't know yet how many Superbike races I will attend. We want to learn in the first year, so we are not setting ourselves any targets."

Team Director Rossi does not see a conflict of interest as the wife of rider Sam Lowes. "The stress is the same. What we want is to perform - whether it's about my husband or not. Our management group consists of several people, for example I leave the salary negotiations to others."