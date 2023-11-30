Jonathan Rea on Toprak: "Talented like few others"

Superbike legend Jonathan Rea recognised Toprak Razgatlioglu's talent early on and predicted that he would become world champion. In the 2024 Superbike World Championship, the Northern Irishman will succeed him in the Yamaha works team.

With six world championships and 119 victories, Jonathan Rea is the most successful Superbike rider and will remain so for many years to come. Toprak Razgatlioglu is one of the few current riders who can achieve as much due to his age.

Even when the Turk was still riding in the Superstock 1000 category in 2016, Rea saw him as a great talent and supported him - at the time, they both rode for Kawasaki. "To be honest, he's the most talented rider I've seen in the Superbike paddock for a long time. There was no doubt that he would win the world championship," said the Northern Irishman. "As I also rode a Kawasaki, I could understand how well he rode that bike. Toprak managed to learn without having too many bad crashes. He managed to stay healthy in his rookie years."

Razgatlioglu inflicted Rea's first defeat as a Kawasaki privateer when he relegated the now 36-year-old to second place in the first race and the Superpole race at Magny-Cours in 2019 - from 16th on the grid! "Given his level in the Superstock class, I expected him to win even earlier," said the record world champion. "It was already clear beforehand how high his level was."

When Razgatlioglu switched to Yamaha in 2020, he was an equal opponent for Rea. The 27-year-old was crowned world champion in a thrilling 2021 season. Both had 13 victories and nine second places. Rea even took one more third place on the podium, but still scored 13 points less.

In the 2024 Superbike World Championship, Rea will succeed Razgatlioglu, who has switched to BMW, in the Yamaha works team.