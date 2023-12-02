Jonathan Rea (36) would like to turn back time

As a young racer, you often go about things too impetuously, as record superbike world champion Jonathan Rea knows from his own experience. "I've been lucky," the Yamaha rider realises.

At the age of 36, Jonathan Rea continues to ride at the highest level and is motivated to the tips of his toes. The Northern Irishman even switched to Yamaha after nine years with Kawasaki in order to maintain his chances of winning and retaining the title in the autumn of his career.

The family man made his Superbike debut in 2009 at the finale in Portimão, as he was already crowned Supersport World Champion. Between 2010 and 2014, he rode for the Dutch Honda team Ten Kate and achieved 15 victories. With Kawasaki, Rea won an incredible six world championship titles and a further 104 victories between 2015 and 2023.

But Rea also learnt about the dark side of racing: Crashes and injuries. With the experience of today, he would probably have been spared many of these.

"There's so much to learn as a young racer," says Rea. "If you get on a superbike early like I did, it can really give you a boost. However, you have to sacrifice the first few years as learning years. You want too much, but you shouldn't go beyond your capabilities."

The Yamaha rider suffered his worst injury at the start of his racing career in the British Supersport series in 2004 - an open femur fracture that only healed after four operations.

"The most important thing is to try and stay uninjured. If I could talk to my 19-year-old self, I would tell him to stay cool," smiled Rea. "You have to be very lucky to keep getting opportunities like I did. Because I've crashed a lot and learnt lessons from it. I've also cost my teams a lot of money, which is bitter."